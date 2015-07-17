Discover how this 3D aristocrat was created

The aristocrat was created for Assassin's Creed Unity Cinematic

Since 2012, Arda Koyuncu has been working as the lead character artist at Blur Studio. Based in California, the award-winning studio has created work for the likes of HBO, Disney, EA games and Netflix. Titled 'Fat Aristocrat,' he created this character in around 10-12 days for Assassin's Creed Unity Cinematic.

Be inspired by these incredible examples of 3D art

Modelling the character in 3ds max and Zbrush, he then used Mari for the texturing with the hair done in Ornatrix. "The process was pretty straight forward. There was no trick or cheat that I used for this particular piece," he explains. "I generally start with some research. I like to collect references, look at photos and read articles about the subject.

"Once I have a better understanding of what I am going to create I start blocking it out. This generally takes a while because I do a lot of back and forths to nail down the structure. Once I am happy with it I start detailing it in ZBrush. I try to go as far as possible because it helps quite a lot later on during the texturing phase.

"After I wrap up modeling/sculpting I unwrap and pack UVs and start texture painting. Last stage is obviously shading/lighting. If there is time, I like to add a subtle touch of fuzz, peachfuzz and wear and tear with hair here and there too."

Liked this? Read these!