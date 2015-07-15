Get a complete ZBrush course with 3D World

This special issue is on sale now!

In 3D World issue 198, on sale now, artist Mike Jensen reveals how to concept and sculpt a stunning robotic character using ZBrush, and you can get closer to the training with his free model, custom brushes and video walkthrough.

There's plenty more sci-fi fun in the issue too, with Maria Carriedo's Maya tutorial on creating a production-ready video game character, which includes her setup files, textures and video walkthrough to recreate her model.

Learn to create a production-ready video game character

More training includes 25 Cinema 4D techniques to master modelling, simulation, lighting and more, plus learn to create and edit VRmats in V-Ray and get started in Nuke with the first part in our new series.

Also, 3D World goes to the movies as the VFX gurus behind Terminator Genisys, Jurassic World and disaster flick San Andreas reveal how they were made.

Discover how Arnie was made young again for the latest Terminator movie

Finally, don't upgrade your graphics card until you've read 3D World's group test, where the six most popular cards are put to the test with surprising results.

Issue 198 of 3D World is on sale now, packed with great training, over 10GB of free resources and unrivalled access to the summer's biggest VFX movies. Don't miss it!