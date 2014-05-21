Topics

Get started in 3D printing with the new 3D World

3D World  

The 3D World team reveal all you need to know about 3D printing in issue 183.

3D World issue 183

Inside the latest issue of 3D World, you'll discover how to set up and send files to a 3D printer, create a model for 3D print, navigate the technology and find out which printer is right for you. It's your one-stop shot at getting started in 3D printing!

Get the new issue now!

The issue's tutorial section is filled with new techniques to learn too - including how to create the issue's stunning mech cover using Maya, ZBrush, Arnold and plug-in Pulldownit. This issue also offers easy to follow step-by-step tutorials to concept mech designs in ZBrush, recreate camera lens effects in Cinema 4D and create animated logos in LightWave.

The issue's Develop section covers evaluating a particle system, Pixar's hair research and film legend Jon Landau reveals the future of virtual production for films, including Avatar 2.

Features this issue include:

  • Virtualised Reality - the future is in virtual production, but what is it?
  • 3D Print the Future - all you need to know about 3D Printing
  • Another Block in the Wall - How Animal Logic animated The Lego Movie
  • Portfolio Interview - the career of 3D illustrator Markus Vogt
  • A brave new curl - the latest on Pixar’s hair technology

Training this issue includes:

  • Maya: Build a mech in a futuristic scene
  • ZBrush: Sculpt realistic cloth with ZBrush
  • Cinema 4D: Core skills - Camera lens effects
  • 3ds Max: An insight into game character production
  • ZBrush: Create a detailed model for 3D printing
  • ZBrush: Master CG mech concept design
  • Lightwave: Flocking agents from one object to another

