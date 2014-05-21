Get started in 3D printing with the new 3D World

Inside the latest issue of 3D World, you'll discover how to set up and send files to a 3D printer, create a model for 3D print, navigate the technology and find out which printer is right for you. It's your one-stop shot at getting started in 3D printing!

The issue's tutorial section is filled with new techniques to learn too - including how to create the issue's stunning mech cover using Maya, ZBrush, Arnold and plug-in Pulldownit. This issue also offers easy to follow step-by-step tutorials to concept mech designs in ZBrush, recreate camera lens effects in Cinema 4D and create animated logos in LightWave.

The issue's Develop section covers evaluating a particle system, Pixar's hair research and film legend Jon Landau reveals the future of virtual production for films, including Avatar 2.

Features this issue include:

Virtualised Reality - the future is in virtual production, but what is it?

3D Print the Future - all you need to know about 3D Printing

Another Block in the Wall - How Animal Logic animated The Lego Movie

Portfolio Interview - the career of 3D illustrator Markus Vogt

A brave new curl - the latest on Pixar’s hair technology

Training this issue includes: