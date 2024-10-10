I visited Cygames' massive mocap studio in Japan, and I'm in awe

Features
By
published

Inside Asia's largest motion capture facility.

Cygames mocap studio visit; people in a large mocap studio
(Image credit: Cygames)

Motion capture technology changed video games. It’s often easy to forget that we’re barely 30 years into 3D gaming as a concept, in which time we’ve evolved from painstakingly rendering simple polygons to building rich, complex worlds in advanced platforms like Unreal Engine 5 and even the prospect of AI game engines.

But there’s more than simply fine detail that makes a game believable. Can we invest in the emotions of its characters? Do we feel what they feel? Can we sense their joy or pain in their actions? Even in large fantastical worlds with unfamiliar creatures, does it all feel real? For that, motion capture has become an indispensable tool in going beyond code and triangles and into something more tangible.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alicia Haddick
Alicia Haddick
Writer

Alicia Haddick is a journalist based in Japan focused on exploring the Japanese entertainment industry from gaming to film to animation and more. They share their work within journalism and beyond on their social media and website. If they’re not working, expect them to be lost somewhere in a theatre or cinema, or walking through Tokyo’s urban sprawl.

TOPICS

Related articles