Amazing VFX showcases new Nike technology

Nike's new Flyknit technology is showcased with mindblowing VFX in this new spot, created by LA-based design agency Royale. Inspired by feedback from runners, the Nike Free Hyperfeel Running Shoe is the result of countless athletes craving a trainer with the snug fit of a sock.

Using a combination of software, the team simulated fabric growing from the sole, binding together to form the entire shoe. 3D artist Andy Moorer comments on Vimeo: "Cinema 4D played a significant role in design.

"The lighting and effects for the spot were done in Softimage and Arnold. The original design for the tread effect was Cinema 4D then Maya, Stroika and Softimage ICE...just the way it evolved."

Have you seen any inspirational 3D projects recently? Let us know in the comments!