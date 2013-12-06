The simple way to simulate multiple characters

Golaem develops artist-friendly tools to animate digital characters - Crowd being one of them. The company recently updated its crowd-simulation software for Maya, which means artists are now able to simulate any type of character, including humans, horses, birds, or any imaginary creatures.

Used by an increasing number of studios to bring various commercials, TV shows and movies to life, Golaem Crowd recently helped Stargate Digital to create a massive horde of 'walkers' for the acclaimed TV show The Walking Dead. The update includes the following features:

Control any type of character

The new Golaem Crowd Character Maker handles any type of characters

The new Golaem Crowd Character Maker handles any type of characters: bipeds, quadrupeds and n-peds. It supports any custom skeleton description and has been successfully tested with various industry standards

Do more with less work

Powered by a revamped animation engine, Golaem Crowd 3.0 helps to save time and work at each step of the production

Powered by a revamped animation engine, Golaem Crowd 3.0 helps to save time and work at each step of the production. Because most cumbersome tasks are automated, artists can now focus on what they do best: being creative.

Control birds and fish with flock behaviour

Golaem Crowd provides new behaviors for controlling flock of birds or school of fishes with unmatched performances

Together with automatic 3D placement, Golaem Crowd provides new behaviors for controlling flock of birds or school of fishes with unmatched performances: interactive with 10,000 birds and geometry preview. The flock can wander in a given zone, seek targets or flee dangers.

Golaem Crowd proposes a new interactive previzualisation of the crowd simulation

To speed up shots creation and validation, Golaem Crowd proposes a new interactive previzualisation of the crowd simulation, including geometry diversity, directly in Maya viewport.

For more information on Golaem Crowd or to access a 30-day free trial, visit the Golaem website.

Liked this? Read these!