Get results like Gears of War: E-Day with these 500 free Unreal Engine character animations

News
By
published

Epic Games releases the Game Animation Sample Project.

Whether you're a AAA or an indie game developer Epic Games has a huge freebie for you - the just released Game Animation Sample Project is a massive free-to-download database of over 500 animations and a fully functional character and animation Blueprint, just like those used in upcoming game Gears of War: E-Day.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

