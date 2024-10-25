Gamers are stunned by the ray tracing in Alan Wake 2: The Lake House

News
By
published

Check out those elevator reflections.

A still from Alan Wake 2: The Lake House
(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake 2: The Lake House, the latest expansion of the survival game, is out on Sunday (27 October). And gamers are poring over one specific feature: the reflections.

"The Lake House is definitely winning in the ‘Best Elevator Reflections of the Year’ category," CD Projekt RED's Radek Grabowski joked on X referring to the impressive ray racing – presumably on PC.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

TOPICS

Related articles