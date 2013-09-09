Designers speak out about Adobe's Creative Cloud

In May this year, everyone in the design industry was suddenly talking about the Creative Cloud. That's because Adobe announced that there would no longer be any future versions of its Creative Suite, and the only way consumers would be able to get access to its products would be through this subscription only service.

The announcement was met with mixed feelings in the design world. Now, a few months on, we asked leading creatives for their thoughts on the Creative Cloud and its impact on the design industry...

Simon Manchipp

"The philosophy of moving away from ownership to access is working in music - Spotify, for example - so there's no reason why it couldn't hit a home run here. However, it seems more geared to big fish than minnows, and that's a concern.

"We all need our break in the industry, and now that break needs software support - at £22 a month for students. If a truly tamper-proof seal is being selected, that’s quite a barrier to new blood."

Simon Manchipp is executive creative director and founder of London-based design practise Someone.

Craig Ward

"Most of the objections are down to the lack of ownership as opposed to leasing the software, but I also think this is a generational thing. My generation is probably the last that needs to hear a click to know something has happened when you push a digital button.

"As students emerge from colleges and universities into an industry where this is the only option, they’ll know no different and complaints will die down."

Craig Ward is an award-winning typography designer, illustrator and art director.

Tobias Hall

"I don’t like the idea of not owning a hard copy, or being forced to pay higher fees later down the line. I mainly work in Photoshop - there aren’t enough new features to pull me in."

Tobias Hall is freelance illustrator, letterer, designer and mural artist working out of London.

Bren Byrne

"It's hard to argue with their attempts to stifle piracy - most designers would be up in arms if their work was being stolen. But the reality is that most young designers use the products illegally, so it might set back some for a while. It seems a fair incentive for those willing to make the move though."

Bren Byrne is director and founder of Offset.

Freddy Arenas

"The Cloud allows you to collaborate with people anywhere, any time. I’ve been using it for about six months and it’s great. I can see it changing how international collaborations will be perceived."

Freddy Arenas is an illustrator and animator based in Brooklyn, NY.

Jon Burgerman

"I think it's positive. It'll probably combat piracy, which in a perfect world should keep costs down. But I'm concerned about new designers, including students and recent graduates, who’ll be priced out of being able to use the software."

Jon Burgerman is a UK-born artist, famed for his instantly recognisable drawing, characters and murals.

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts magazine

What are your thoughts on Adobe's Creative Cloud? Do you agree with any of these designers? Let us know in the comments!