New tools in Adobe Creative Cloud: 12 revealing videos

In this video you'll discover what's possible with 3D in Photoshop CC and learn straightforward but exciting techniques for creating 3D type art, graphics, and more. You'll be introduced to the newest 3D features and enhancements and how they can be used to create compelling composites.

In this video you'll learn how to use Adobe Acrobat XI to transform dull static content into dynamic interactive deliverables. Discover how to combine several types of digital media such as video, audio and animation along with interactive elements such as buttons and links into a single self-contained, easy-to-use rich-media PDF document.

One of the main benefits of the Adobe Creative Cloud is how the various applications work together to speed up your creative workflow. Here, Adobe shows you how InDesign CC and Photoshop CC come together to enable designers to create a variety of special layout effects.

Banish paper-based review processes by using the commenting tools and collaboration features in Adobe Acrobat XI. Learn how using these tools and features will help keep review cycles efficient and make it easy for all stakeholders to give feedback. This video explores how to initiate a PDF review, annotate documents with the built-in comment and mark-up tools, reply to, search and summarise document comments and more.

This video explores the new tools and features of two of Adobe's most popular products, InDesign CC and Illustrator CC.

This video teaches you all about the new tools and features in Adobe Muse CC and the Edge CC family.

This session demos some of the new typography features in Illustrator CC and InDesign CC.

Here you can learn about the new editing features in Premiere Pro CC and After Effects CC, including the Refine Edge tool, the Warp Stabilizer VFX feature, the live 3D pipeline and new SpeedGrade CC features.

In this video, Richard Curtis, digital imaging solutions consultant, outlines and explains the new features in Photoshop CC.

Here, video professionals can learn how to edit video faster than ever before with Adobe Premiere Pro CC. The video explains the new features in the software, including a redesigned timeline, improved media management, and the full integration of the Lumetri deep colour engine for grading purposes.

Discover how a streamlined user interface, connected tools, and new visual CSS editing tools let you code efficiently and intuitively in the new Dreamweaver CC in this Adobe video.

Flash Professional CC enables you to create HTML content and export high-definition video and audio. Discover the benefits of the new 64-bit architecture, a new streamlined user interface.

