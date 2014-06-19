Designers react to Creative Cloud 2014

It's been a tumultous 24 hours in the world of design, with Adobe launching new versions of 14 of its most popular tools, making its first foray into hardware, and launching new mobile apps on top of that, all under the catch-all heading Creative Cloud 2014.

It's been a year since Adobe moved its Creative Suite boxed products to the Creative Cloud subscription model. And while that announcement last year created a storm of controversy, yesterday's launch caused barely a ripple of dissent on social media.

Designers divided

Why? It seems designers have more or less divided into two groups. There's the 'over my dead body' crowd - who've decided to either stick with older boxed versions or seek out alternatives like SketchUp - and refuse to sign up to Adobe's Cloud on point of principle. For them, further Adobe announcements are of little consequence so there's hardly any point in commenting.

Then there are the Creative Cloud users who seem, by and large, to like the service - notwithstanding occassional disasters like last month's outage. And amongst this group, there was generally enthusiasm for the new features in software like Photoshop...

And Illustrator...

However, some were a little confused by the nature of the announcement. The original move to the Cloud was trumpeted by Adobe as being the end of major annual software updates in favour of continuous small improvements. So bringing together a number of improvements in one big release seemed to some like Adobe was having its cake and eating it.

The most strident critisism, though, has come from members the Flash Professional community. Not to be confused with the Flash player, Flash Pro is a tool for creating and delivering animation and multimedia content. And some of its community clearly feel the new CC 2014 is lacking love for them...

And while designers largely welcomed the arrival of Adobe's first hardware - in the shape of a digital pen and ruler - and its associated iPhone and iPad apps...

Adobe's decision to release five brand-new apps but not a single one for the Android platform was probably the most controversial decision...

But that's enough of what other people think - we want to know your views too! Did the Creative Cloud 2014 announcements excite you, intrigue you, anger you, or leave you cold? We'd love to know your thoughts: let us know in the comments below...