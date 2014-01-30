Fold text in After Effects with this video

In this tutorial you will learn how you can fold text in Adobe After Effects at any angle that you want. It's a great effect, which is previewed above.

It's by no means the simplest of techniques, but in the video I break down the thinking behind it and how to achieve it, step by step, showing everything that's happening on screen as I go.

By following this After Effects tutorial, you'll gain an insight into how to use Expression Controls, how to have better control on your camera, how to setup your scene and more. By the end of this tutorial you will be able to fold not just text but pretty much anything that you want.

First download the project files here and download the Bebas Neue font here. Now you're ready to follow the tutorial:

Words: Ridvan Maloku

Ridvan Maloku is a motion and graphic design who's been working for more than 10 years in design industry and in well known within the Cinema 4D community. In his free time, he loves to share his knowledge by creating video tutorials.

