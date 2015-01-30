Is this 2015's coolest Super Bowl ad?

Every year, the hype over Super Bowl ads becomes greater, and they're increasingly being treated more like mini-movies than run of the mill ads. So it's not surprising that Mercedes-Benz called on a Hollywood pro like Robert Stromberg, two-time Oscar winner and veteran visual effects master, for their Super Bowl 2015 spot.

The ad takes a fresh approach to unveiling the new 2016 Mercedes-AMG GT S sports car. From the creatives at Merkley & Partners, with character development, animation, and VFX by artists at MPC, this live-action/animation hybrid is a modern twist on Aesop's tale, The Tortoise and The Hare.

This charming spot combines photoreal CG characters with snappy storytelling to convey the message that ingenuity and perseverance in life, as in auto engineering, always prevails, underscoring Mercedes-AMG’s "One Man, One Engine" philosophy.

In the battle for recognition as this year's best Super Bowl ad, this is surely one of the ones to beat...

Like this? Read these!