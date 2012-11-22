We've come to expect something a little different from Old Spice marketing campaigns, and the latest advergame from Wieden+Kennedy Portland definitely fits the bill.
In Dikembe Mutombo’s 4 1/2 Weeks to Save the World you take control of ex-basketball star Dikembe Mutombo who - armed with weaponry such as Old Spice deodorant cans - faces a series of quirky challenges.
In the first level (a new one being released each week) we meet Science the Bear, who briefs us on our first mission, in a rather plummy British accent.
The game is full of 8-bit playfulness, and the project team has clearly had a lot of fun along the way. We love it! And here's what some others think:
