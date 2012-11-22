Help Dikembe save the world over the next few weeks in this retro campaign for Old Spice

We've come to expect something a little different from Old Spice marketing campaigns, and the latest advergame from Wieden+Kennedy Portland definitely fits the bill.

In Dikembe Mutombo’s 4 1/2 Weeks to Save the World you take control of ex-basketball star Dikembe Mutombo who - armed with weaponry such as Old Spice deodorant cans - faces a series of quirky challenges.

Science the Bear is your guide. OK, this may look a little weird, but just go with it!

In the first level (a new one being released each week) we meet Science the Bear, who briefs us on our first mission, in a rather plummy British accent.

The game is full of 8-bit playfulness, and the project team has clearly had a lot of fun along the way. We love it! And here's what some others think:

