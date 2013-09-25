Saatchi & Saatchi’s supersized video game

Saatchi & Saatchi Italy has come up with an impressive way to promote the new Lexus IS Hybrid: in ‘Trace Your Road’ it put 10 competition winners into the Lexus’ passenger seat to draw their own racetracks on a touch tablet.



These were then projected onto the floor of an enormous aircraft hangar near Rome and F1 driver Jarno Trulli was immediately put to the test, driving the Lexus around improvised routes as quickly as possible.



Thanks to the efforts of Alan Bibby from award-winning creative studio LOGAN, and creative boutique Fake Love, the result is a breathtaking combination of thrilling high-speed driving and stunning real-time visuals, all designed to show off the Lexus to its best advantage.

Watch this! Behind the scenes of Trace Your Road

Words: Jim McCauley

