Stunning short film uses After Effects to the max

Every time we come across a graduate video at Creative Bloq, we can't quite believe our eyes. The talent that consistently emerges is incredible, and this video from Matthieu Chauvirey is no different.

Created as part of his graduated school project, Matthieu set upon the task to learn more about camera tracking and Trapcode Particular; the latter is used to create animated, organic landscape. Using the skills that he achieved whilst studying, Matthieu was able to realise where his strengths lay.

This animation, made using After Effects and Blender 2.64, is his very first attempt at VFX and motion design, and Matthieu insists that the film is far from perfect. But we think he's being overly modest. The colours and shapes that he's created are quite breathtaking whilst the techniques on show are astonishing for a first-timer.

We can't wait to see what Matthieu comes up with next!

