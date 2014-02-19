10 minimalist Android lockscreens to download for free

Choose from 10 beautiful designs

Those of you with an Android phone may not be completely happy with the designs on offer. The lockscreens might be a little bit too boring or garish for your taste, so you'll be thankful that designer Gustavo Cramez has created these beautiful Android lockscreen designs for you to download for free.

"My goal for this project was to create original and beautiful lockscreens for developers," Cramez explains. "All you have to do is download the zip file on my Behance profile and then, show me the awesome result by posting a link in the comment section. I'd love to see them on your phones!"

We love these minimal yet colourful offerings. No more boring, programmed lockscreen designs - pick your favourite here!

Download these lockscreens from Behance.

Let us know which of the free Android lockscreens you decide to download and share your thoughts in the comments box below!