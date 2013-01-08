Animation celebrates world's greatest footballer

Football may be a team game, but that doesn't stop individual brilliance being rewarded - and there's no higher prize than the annual Ballon d'Or, given to the calendar year's greatest player.

The 2012 Ballon d'Or ceremony was held yesterday, and despite strong years from Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona and Spain's Andreas Iniesta, the latter's Barca teammate Lionel Messi walked away with the greatest player in the world laurels.

Celebrating this feat, online content producer BigBalls' YouTube soccer channel Copa90 has created the animation above. Copa90 kicked off (sorry) last summer, and BigBalls reckons that it will "take football to places it’s never been before", and if this animation is anything to go by they could be right.

