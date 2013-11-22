An animation technique that will have you in a spin

Music videos seem to be getting more creative as the years go by - with some of the best music videos using a wide range of animation techniques. This music video however, uses a clever little technique that's absolutely mesmirizing.

SOUR's new song 'Life is Music' sings about the circle of life, and how music is its rhythm maker. Designers Masashi Kawamura and Kota Iguchi explain, "We took this concept, and came up with an idea to use the spinning CD disc as a Phenakistoscope. We created the entire animated music video using 189 spinning CDs.

The CDs used in the video are sold on lifeismusic.jp as numbered limited edition art discs, so fans of the band can also own a piece of the music video.

[via Dezeen]

