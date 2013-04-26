Credit Suisse animation summons the spirit of pop art

This cool animation, inspired by American pop artist Roy Lichtenstein, was recently created by creative studio Mill+ for global financial services company Credit Suisse.

Directed by Mill+'s Carl Addy, the ad references the relationship between Credit Suisse and Brookfield Asset Management told here as a boxer and trainer. The Mill+ team comment online: "A tricky aspect of the job was taking this iconic style of painting and converting it into moving animation. It was important to obey the rules of traditional Lichtenstein painting, all motion needed to feel as though it could have been hand painted."

In order to fully achieve this, a combination of tools in Flash and After Effects were used. Illustrations were handled by Mill+'s Simon Landrein and the innovative animation transitions led by Ivo Sousa.

Director Carl Addy comments: "It was a complex analogy between highbrow business and a gritty sport told in an iconic style. It required sensitivity to the balance between a strong narrative and dynamic animation transitions. I think the animation team did a great job of delivering this whilst not getting in the way of the story."

