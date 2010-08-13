Be inspired by everyday objects

If you're struggling for character inspiration, just look around your desk, studio or house for ideas: you'll be amazed at the opportunities that present themselves.

Whether it's a basil plant, the fridge in your kitchen or ice cubes in your drink, inanimate objects make a great base for new characters - try bringing one to life and see how your character unfolds.

In this project I show you how to take inspiration from a simple, everyday object, and develop it into a unique character in Illustrator. I discuss the use of colour, and share a few expert tips to inject some depth and personality into your design.

Click here to download the tutorial for free