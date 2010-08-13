Topics

Be inspired by everyday objects

By () Graphic design  

Aaron Miller demonstrates how to turn inanimate objects into characters full of life and personality.

If you're struggling for character inspiration, just look around your desk, studio or house for ideas: you'll be amazed at the opportunities that present themselves.

Whether it's a basil plant, the fridge in your kitchen or ice cubes in your drink, inanimate objects make a great base for new characters - try bringing one to life and see how your character unfolds.

In this project I show you how to take inspiration from a simple, everyday object, and develop it into a unique character in Illustrator. I discuss the use of colour, and share a few expert tips to inject some depth and personality into your design.

