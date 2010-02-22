Cross-platform character design

Creative, striking ad campaigns are what sell brands and stick in minds and success in producing such output is worth its weight in gold.

A campaign for a product can be diverse in its range of applications; a client wanting to use the core elements you've created in several different formats, from various print dimensions to web, is nothing out of the ordinary.

In this tutorial I'll be taking you through steps to create a versatile design in Illustrator, taking your core design elements from a magazine-style layout to a web banner. Illustrator is the perfect tool for this, as with its multiple artboards it enables us to work with our design across several formats.

Click here to download the support files (28.6MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free