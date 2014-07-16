Dog eats dog in this retro-futuristic music video

"Oh man… It's a little hard to explain in short," chuckles creative director Ingi Erlingsson when called upon to explain the main premise behind Golden Wolf's video for Dog Blood, a collaborative side project by Skrillex and Boys Noize.

Originally tasked with creating a video based on the EP artwork for Dog Blood's Chella Ride – which features two dogs biting each other's heads off – the team felt it could do one better. "We liked the style and we liked the concept, but we wanted to do something a little more elaborate and interesting," smiles Erlingsson. Cue a meandering back-story involving genetically modified dogs, a dystopian future and spaceships built from 60s junk.

So extensive was the project that the whole team got involved – with some creatives inevitably getting the short straw. "The dogs' faces were painstakingly drawn by hand, one hair at a time, by Marie [Ecarlat], one of our designers," recalls Erlingsson. "It took her over a week to draw each face."

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 227.