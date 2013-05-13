Oreo celebrates 100th birthday with animated typography treat

Can you believe Oreos are 100 years old?! As one of America's favourite cookies celebrates its momentous birthday, the brand has created a special commercial that highlights your inner child. The 'Wonderfilled' campaign is part of a year-long celebration of Oreo's birthday with the theme 'celebrate the kid inside.'

Created by Virginia-based Martin Agency, the campaign will include television commercials, print advertisements, a strong presence in social media, and events across America. This first commercial asks if unpleasant characters would be transformed into a better person if they were to be offered an Oreo.

The message is animated with kinetic typography, cute illustrations and an original song from Owl City. We think the team behind the campaign have done a brilliant job, with this first commercial providing instant illustration inspriation.

What do you think of Oreo's latest campaign? Let us know in the comments box below!