Pop-up animation tells story of a water droplet

This brilliantly creative short animation from Chris Turner, Helen Friel and Jess Deacon brings the pop-up book to animated life. The video depicts the revolutionary nature of the life cycle of a droplet of water and its cyclical journey.

From the original idea, through the creative development and process, Chris, Jess and Helen's individual skill sets enabled the project to spring to life. Chris took care of the photography, whilst Helen worked as the paper engineer and Jess on the animation.

The short was nearly a year in the making and was shot in one continuous take. The post production was done by Neil Cunningham, with Joe Shetcliffe taking care of the cute sound and music. Pop-ups and animation? We couldn't love it more!

