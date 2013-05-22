Showcase: Julien Simshäuser

“My influences mostly come from observing my surroundings,” says London-based freelance designer Julien Simshuser, “especially the visual things. The ideas come from recombining everything I see into a remix of reality.”

The graphic, motion and interactive designer’s showreel represents a diverse and often experimental body of work. Simshuser’s distinctive visual language is the thread that knits his portfolio together: abstract iconography that feels cohesive thanks to the German-born creative’s grounding in graphic design and his respect for composition.

“The reason my work is diverse is because of a need to push the boundaries – to go beyond what I know and have already done,” he adds.



