Tissues come to life as stop-motion animals

Paper art comes in many different forms, but we've not seen anything like this before. Created by Yuki Ariga for Japanese paper manufacturer Nepia, this lovely animated short features an array delicately fragile folded tissue paper animals.

In an era increasingly dominated by digital animation, this kind of stop-motion technique creates a welcome sense of physicality. Engaging in its simplicity, it's a delightful watch from beginning to end.

We can only imagine the patience and dedication that went into this, but the Making Of video below gives you a pretty good idea:

[via This is Colossal]

