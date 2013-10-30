Add another dimension to your photos

If Instagram filters and pretend tilt-shift effects just aren’t doing it for you any more then fear not, there's a new way to give your photos a bit of a boost. Instead of making your snaps look like a rubbish old Polaroid that's been left out in the sun, you can add a bit of graphical oomph with Lorystripes.

It's an odd idea; it's all about adding patterns of ribbons and lines to your photos and using them to enhance your subjects. You get 40 of these 3D 'Stripes' to choose from that you can move, rotate and scale any way you want. You can then change their colour, shading and blend mode, and then integrate it properly into your photo by masking out elements to give the impression that the Stripes are woven through the action.

If one Stripe's not enough then you can add others until you've built up the perfect effect, and once you're done you can save your masterpiece to your Camera Roll or, of course, send it straight to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. And if you need a little inspiration, there's a constantly-updated gallery of new LoryStripes creations to browse through.

Naturally it's a bit mad and not a little pointless, but still, we rather like LoryStripes' style; it's definitely more creative than just slapping an Instagram filter on that photo of your lunch before you tweet it. The only thing we're not too keen on is the business of masking things out; it's tricky to do those fine edges when your fingertip's in the way and you need to zoom all the way in to do things properly.

That aside, this is a fun little photo toy that you should probably make the most of before everyone, even your mum, is using it.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $1.99 / £1.49

$1.99 / £1.49 Developer: Pixite

Pixite Version: 1.0

1.0 App size: 13.9 MB

13.9 MB Age rating: 12+

Words: Jim McCauley

