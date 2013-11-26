Add blockbuster effects to your mobile video

Is it just us or are there a lot of apps trying to be Vine, only better? It definitely feels like we stumble across a lot of them, each with their own special of being a bit like Vine, only quite definitely better. Today's effort, then, is Vivoom, and its special purpose is to enable you to garb your little video clips in sexy Hollywood-style effects.

Which sounds pretty good to us. Like Vine and all the other would-be usurpers, Vivoom limits you to short clips; in this case 15 seconds rather than Vine's six. You can shoot lots and lots of tiny little micro-clips - tapping on the screen to start and stop recording, instead of the Vine method of holding a fingertip on your screen - until you have your 15 seconds of footage, or you can import from your camera roll. Be aware, however, that Vivoom will only use the first 15 seconds of any imported video.

Once you have your video the real fun commences of giving it that little extra polish, with a massive collection of top-quality effects to add. Vivoom's creator, GenArts Inc, is one of the world's leading developers of special effects software for TV and movies, and this shows in what's available for you to add to that funny little clip of your dog. As well as colour and tone adjustments and Instagram-style vintage effects, there's a library of cool movie VFX and a regularly-updated selection of exclusive themed VFX.

There's plenty to choose from, and the effects on offer are seriously impressive. If some of them seem a little heavy-duty then don't worry, it's easy to adjust their intensity to ensure your original footage doesn't get drowned out.

While it's hard to fault the VFX side of things, the main issue with Vivoom is that it's not Vine. You're expected to sign up in order to post videos and see other people's work, and we can't see that many people wanting to add yet another social video account to their roster. In an ideal world we reckon Twitter ought to licence Vivoom's brilliant technology and add it to Vine; as things are we reckon it's worth a look, but it's destined to stay on the video sidelines.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: Free

Free Developer: GenArts Inc

GenArts Inc Version: 1.1.1

1.1.1 App size: 9.3MB

9.3MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Useful mind mapping tools for designers

How to make an app: try these great tutorials

Seen a great app? Tell us about it in the comments!