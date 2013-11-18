Filterstorm Neue puts more pro photo editing tools in your pocket

Let's face it, if you're keen on photography and have an iThing then odds are you're already very much sorted for photo editing tools, right? Of course you are. If anything, you probably have more than you actually need. So why would you need the latest photo editing app to hit iOS, then?

Fair point, and if you have something like Photoshop Touch installed then in all honesty you can probably pass on Filterstorm Neue. Probably. It's a successor to Filterstorm, and it's been completely rewritten to be faster and easier to use, and to take full advantage of your hardware.

It features a pretty comprehensive set of photo tools to suit photographers of all levels; you get all the obvious preset filters, and you can adjust their strength by swiping up and down on the screen. If you want to take things up a level, Filterstorm Neue has you covered; you can change blend modes and fine-tune your photographs with curve adjustments and masking. And if you shoot in RAW it'll happily handle that.

For actual pros, Filterstorm Neue offers features such as FTP export, IPTC Metadata and code replacements. There are further features planned for the next update including individual channel curves, luminance curves and EXIF information, but we reckon there's enough in this version to keep you going for the time being.

The interface is nice and simple, but if you need a bit of help getting to grips with it there are tutorials on the Filterstorm Neue site. The app certainly lives up to its promises of speed; things like painting masks and applying a massive blur can be a little stuttery on older hardware, but mostly it flies along and the results are great. The main issue is, naturally, whether you want another photo app. We know what you're like, though. You can't resist another app, and this time around you're unlikely to be disappointed.

Key info

Works with: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch

iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch Price: $3.99/£2.49

$3.99/£2.49 Developer: Tai Shimizu

Tai Shimizu Version: 1.0

1.0 App size: 9.8MB

9.8MB Age rating: 4+

Words: Jim McCauley

Liked this? Read these!

Discover what's next for Augmented Reality

Useful mind mapping tools for designers

How to make an app: try these great tutorials

Seen a great app? Tell us about it in the comments!