The Force is strong with these Star Wars icons

Last week Star Wars fans got the treat they've all been waiting for as Disney revealed the official poster and trailer for The Force Awakens. In the run up to the film's big release there's been a deluge of creative tributes to the sci-fi saga hitting the internet, including this set of galactic app icons.
Created by Danish designer and entrepreneur Michael Flarup, these icons turn the most iconic Star Wars characters into squircle-shaped app buttons.
Created in Photoshop, App Icon Wars are available to buy as prints on mugs and t-shirts, or you can get the whole collection as a gallery quality Giclée print to frame and hang on your wall.
Liked this? Read these!