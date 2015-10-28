The Force is strong with these Star Wars icons

Michael Flarup paid tribute to the space saga with these character icons

Last week Star Wars fans got the treat they've all been waiting for as Disney revealed the official poster and trailer for The Force Awakens. In the run up to the film's big release there's been a deluge of creative tributes to the sci-fi saga hitting the internet, including this set of galactic app icons.

Created by Danish designer and entrepreneur Michael Flarup, these icons turn the most iconic Star Wars characters into squircle-shaped app buttons.

Created in Photoshop, App Icon Wars are available to buy as prints on mugs and t-shirts, or you can get the whole collection as a gallery quality Giclée print to frame and hang on your wall.

Famous characters are instantly recognisable as app icons

Yoda and the other icons were all made in Photoshop

Chewie looks right at home as an app icon

R2 D2 looks cute as a squircle button

Will Boba Fett make a surprise appearance in the new film?

The collection wouldn't be complete without Darth Vader

Liked this? Read these!