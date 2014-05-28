Free app: the world's toughest logo quiz

Have you got what it takes to beat the world's toughest logo design quiz? We're giving all iPhone owners the chance to find out for free with 50 Best Logos Ever: The Quiz - a new app from Creative Bloq.

The app's packed with 300 questions, and you'll be challenged over 30 rounds to test your logo knowledge to the maximum.

Completely free and available from the iTunes store, the app challenges you to guess the font, name the brand and spot the logo from hundreds of cropped, blurred and obscured images of some of the world's most recognizable brands.

You'll need to score high to unlock each advancing level - and only a logo legend will be able to beat all 300 questions!

Features:

A free brand-based trivia game for all ages

Hundreds of the world's most recognizable brands

A fun fact for every correct answer

30 rounds plus timed bonus questions

Three levels with increasing levels of difficulty

Get it today for free and send us a screen grab of your high score.

We've created this free app to celebrate the release of the full 50 Best Logos Ever iPad app. Packed with insight, imagery and inspiration, 50 Best Logos Ever is simply the best digital resource for every logo lover. Click here to get it now!