How you can hear what colours sound like

As a designer, you tend to look at the world in a more exciting and creative way. Colours, textures and text are a constant presence in the world but rarely do other look at them in a different light. ROY G BIV, an app from Julian Glander, turns colour into sound. So, what does a slice of pizza sound like?

"The app takes colour data from your iPhone or Android’s camera and converts it into modulations for an 8-note synth," Glander explained to It's Nice That. "Play a multi-coloured symphony with some friends, take a musical #selfie, experience a rough approximation of synesthesia. There’s a lot of cool stuff you can do with it."

All you have to do is point your phone's camera towards an object to hear the app play the coloured sound. You can also add your own sound effects for that extra special app effect. It's a new and unique way to look at the world or rather, hear?

[via Dazed Digital]

