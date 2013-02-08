5 incredible art generator apps for iPhone and iPad

Forget downloading games on your iPhone and iPad to keep you entertained. Check out these awesome art app generators that allow you to create all types of stunning imagery with your fingertips.

Create beautiful abstract imagery with Visualator by Computer Arts

Made by our sister site Computer Arts, Visualator is an art iPhone and iPad app generator that allows you to create stunning abstract imagery. The program enables you to play with colour, shape, and form to produce vibrant collages, that you can then incorporate into your design work. Take a look at this helpful Visualator in practise tutorial to see exactly what you can do with it.

Endlessly overlay your photographs with segments photos to generate unique, cubist-like compositions

Inspired by Cubist work, James Alliban created Fracture, an iPhone app that allows you to paint cubist style portraits using your own photographs. Using Fracture, you can choose up to six photographs from your camera library and create new images with them. Various options include the ability to average the colour, blur the content and adjust outlines.

Austrian software artist Lia is the brains behind this cool pattern creating iPhone/iPad app. Sum05 invites the user to interact with the chosen device. Requiring no training to be used, you simply need to tilt, shake and tap to produce random colours, reposition curves and more.

Another app from James Alliban, Konstruct creates art in an Augmented Reality environment. This free iPhone app allows the user to create a virtual sculpture by speaking, whistling or blowings into the device's microphone. The program has a variety of 3D shapes, colour palettes and settings, all of which can be combined to build an endless collection of structures.

Asdfbmp is a pixel art generator app for the iPhone and iPod Touch. A lover of patterns, the program was created by conceptual artist Kim Asendorf. Asdfbmp creates a complex pixel images by using special algorithms that result in fields populated by pixel patterns.

