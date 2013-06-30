Epic trailer for Playstation

If you're a fan of videogames and movies then you'll love this epic, cinematic trailer promoting the new PlayStation campaign Greatness Awaits.

A collaboration between advertising agency BBH New York and post production company The Mill, the 90-second spot features actor Taylor Handley delivering a long-take speech on embracing your greatness, before diving into an action-filled scene to kick some serious ass!

A CG heavy production, 3D lead at The Mill Joji Tsuruga comments: "It was definitely a gamer's dream job. Working with several assets from games we love to play was not only exciting; it also gave us an insight into how CG assets are handled in the gaming world. It was an ambitious project and we had an incredibly solid team that kept the process smooth straight to the end."

The Mill transformed an empty car park into a PlayStation wonderland for this new Greatness Awaits spot

This epic promotional video will excite gamers anxiously waiting for the release of the PlayStation 4 all the more. As the camera follows Handley through destroyed streets, it's clear that its leading to something big, and as the camera turns, you're not disappointed. Fire-breathing dragons, spaceships, deadly creatures all run freely before the shot ends with Handley expertly closelining a group of wrestlers. Genius.

Oh, and if you hadn't already noticed, the promo includes a number of cameos by game characters along the way. How many can you spot?

Have you seen any inspirational videos recently? Let us know in the comments!