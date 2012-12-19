Learn the alphabet with new iPad app My Beastly ABC's

The abominable snowman is just one of the monsters to turn up in My Beastly ABC's

iPad apps are becoming increasingly popular with the younger generation and have even proven to help the little ones with their school work. My Beastly ABC's is an app just for that - helping children learn the alphabet with adorable animation and stunning illustration.

Interactive adventure

In this delightful interactive adventure, a timid boy experiences a magical day filled with friendly monsters from around the world. Each monster has been lovingly illustrated by renowned artists with the creatures including the abominable snowman and a zombie!

The brilliant, original story comes to life in an educational, fun experience sure to enchant adults and kids alike. Enjoy entertaining games and fun interactive activities, all while experiencing the highest quality artwork and sound.

Zombies! What else would you choose for 'Z'?!

App features

The app features include HD illustrations; animation on every page; an 'Interactive' mode, which allows the user to control the story and engage in playful activities; an 'Auto Play' mode that automatically plays the story like a short film; a 'Chapter Menu' and an 'Index Menu.'

And if the animations, illustrations and interactive games weren't enough, the app also features the voice of Jim Dale telling the tale! The beloved actor and narrator has previously worked on the Harry Potter audio books.

At only $3.99, My Beastly ABC's is an absolute steal.

