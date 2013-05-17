Topics

Free app turns your drawings into music

Tunetrace is an app for iPhone and iPad that turns visuals into soundscapes. What music will your sketches produce?

There are plenty of music making apps out there but what about an app that takes inspiration from your own drawings? No matter what your ability, this new app from Ed Burton can turn any sketch into a new tune.

Using OpenCV and OpenFrameworks, Tunetrace transforms photographs of drawings into music. OpenFrameworks first finds the edges in your photographs, then reduce them to polylines and uses them as paths for different tones.

Created for iPhone and iPad, Tunetrace is the latest music-making app to be developed by QApps, which aims to turn research and expertise into useful and exciting smartphone technology.

