The Particles app is $2.99 until Saturday!

The Science Photo Library has launched The Particles App for iPad, Windows 8 and Microsoft Surface - and it's $2.99 (£1.99) for 48 hours only! The app is an exciting tool for millions to learn about particle physics, the modern way. And, it looks lovely if we do say so ourselves.

Following on from The Particle Odyssey book by Frank Close, Michael Marten and Christine Sutton, the app was created in partnership with leading physicist Professor Frank Close and developed by Bappz Ltd. It works as a modern source of information on particle physics for everyone – from scientists to students.

Michael Marten, founder of Science Photo Library, said: “Combining our fantastic imagery with Frank's knowledge of particle physics has allowed us to create this exciting app. The aim is to involve people from all walks of life with particle physics – there is something to interest everyone. It is exceptionally easy-to-navigate with explanations and descriptions at every level.

After Saturday, the app will cost you $7.99 (£4.99) on Apple iPad and $6.99 (£4.99) on Windows 8 and Surface. Download it from iTunes for free while you still can!

