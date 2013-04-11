New app unlocks London's hidden indie gems

Trovi London allows users to find the hidden gems in the city

Creative design agency Fiasco Design create striking websites, stellar illustration and more, which makes them one of the most exciting design companies around today. So, we were really excited when we learned of their latest project Trovi London - an app which focuses on the capital's coolest indie businesses and quirkiest events and places.

The perfect accompaniment to our Designer's Guide to London, Trovi London harnesses the power of geolocation to offer users exclusive deals, events and promotions based on their current location.

Bringing the concept to life

Fiasco worked with Bristol-based software development agency Content Hub to bring to life the concept of the app on quirky and deliver the identity, icon design and user interface design.

Fiasco co-founder and creative director Ben Steers says: "We developed a master brand and icon based around the idea of a squirrel and an acorn. We worked up a narrative where the red squirrel would find hidden acorns around the city, meant to represent the hidden gems that could be found through using the main functionality of the Trovi app."

Hidden gems

By using the in-built Google map, the user is able to navigate around the city finding hidden gems and previously undiscovered places of interest, thus changing the way they interact with the city.

For the user-interface design Fiasco and Content Hub had just two weeks to conceptualize and complete the look and feel of the entire app interface. The result was a set of visually rich designs - typical of Fiasco and Content Hub's impeccable reputations.

Visit Fiasco Design and Content Hub for more examples of their work.

