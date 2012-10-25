Vintage typography app Fontly comes to Android

It's safe to say that at Creative Bloq, we love a bit of typography. So, it comes as no surprise that we're super excited about the Android release of Fontly - an app celebrating the art of vintage typography.

Vintage typography app Fontly is available to download now for Android

Founded by designer Brendan Ciecko, Fontly works as a sort of community of typography lovers. The app's users send in their snaps of signs, neon, architectural, foil lettering and hand-painted vintage typography loveliness.

The app's users submit their snaps of typography loveliness from around the world

An avid traveller and lover of all things creative, Brendan belives that the Fontly app will enable us to preserve our visual history.

You can explore the extended, full-screen experience with the community’s curated typography on Fontly’s interactive map.

Fontly is available to download for free now.

