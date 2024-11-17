2D art of the week: Lei Chu

Lei Chu is a freelance game artist with an interest in travel, which can be seen in his story about a magician who visits different places and sees amazing things. He likes to use simple techniques in his work and predominantly works in Photoshop and Blender.

If you're inspired by Lei's artwork, take a look at our guide to the best digital art software to bring your own creations to life. Need to update your creative kit? Check out our guide to the best drawing tablets tested and recommended by artists.

Toad City

(Image credit: Lei Chu)

“It requires luck to find the Toad City. In my pictures, I care more about rhythm and contrast; painting is similar to music, there’s a rhythm to it. If the rhythm is even, the picture won’t look good.”

Toad Concert

(Image credit: Lei Chu)

“I’ve always been interested in toads and steampunk, so I put them together. The combo might be a little niche, but I like it.”

Mr Hama

(Image credit: Lei Chu)

“The magician was travelling in the mountains, where he found the toad priest boiling medicine. I used Blender to make sure the shapes were correct, and then started to draw the lines and colours.”

Bronze Bird

(Image credit: Lei Chu)

“These remains may have once housed bird people and contained magical treasures. Sometimes I’m inspired by museum artifacts, and this bronze bird can trace its style back to artworks from ancient China.”

This content originally appeared in ImagineFX magazine, the world's leading digital art and fantasy art magazine. ImagineFX is on sale in the UK, Europe, United States, Canada, Australia and more. Limited numbers of ImagineFX print editions are available for delivery from our online store (the shipping costs are included in all prices).