Stunning chalk mural comes to life in stop-motion

Chalkboards aren't just for teachers these days. As we can see here, multi-award winning illustrator and artist Lizzie Mary Cullen has taken it to a new height with for this stop-motion commercial commissioned by agency Dunning Penney Jones to promote Ciate Nails' 'Chalkboard Manicure' set.

London-based illustrator Cullen has been featured on the BBC, Huffington Post, The Independent and Glamour, with her pen and ink drawings exhibited internationally in London, New York and Paris. Having worked with the likes of MTV, Harvey Nichols and Somerset House, she was the perfect choice for the commission.

Using an array of colours and sticking to chalk-only tools, Lizzie was able to draw this incredible mural to promote the client's fun and vibrant reputation. After seeing this chalkboard, we're more than ready to get our nails done!

