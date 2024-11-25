The Apple Pencil 2 is nearly at its lowest ever price
Black Friday is upon us, and with it comes a mighty fine deal on the Apple Pencil 2. An essential in many digital artists' creative kits, the humble second-generation Apple Pencil has been reduced to just $79.99 at Amazon – a mighty 38% saving on the original price of $129. With Black Friday deals already in full swing, there's no guarantee that we'll see the price dip much lower than this.
While all eyes might be on the latest Apple Pencil Pro, unless you're working with the latest iPad Pro M4 models or the iPad Air (6th generation) M2, you'll need to stick with the 2nd gen Apple Pencil (thankfully with a $49 saving it enters budget-friendly territory). While it's not the latest model, the Apple Pencil 2 still boasts the same base-level functionality, making it perfect for note-taking and digital art – a great steal if you need to update your creative kit.
The best Apple Pencil 2 deal today
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
Was: $129
Now: $79.99
Save: $49
Overview: The Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) is perfect for creatives who are after an affordable, high-quality stylus pen. With perfect precision, tilt, and pressure sensitivity, it's a great option for digital artists who want an organic and functional drawing experience.
Key features: Wireless magnetic charging | Pixel-perfect precision | Tilt and pressure sensitivity | 12 hour battery life | Thickness: 8.9mm | Weight: 20.7g
Compatibility: iPad Air (2020) and later, 11-inch iPad Pro (2018) and later, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2018) and later, iPad mini 6th-gen (2021).
Release date: November 2018
Price history: This deal is just shy of the lowest Apple Pencil 2 price last December which reached a low of $79.
Current price: Best Buy: $129 | Apple: $129
Review Consensus: Back in 2021 we reviewed the 2nd Gen Apple Pencil and were impressed by its wireless magnetic charging and quick tap controls. It's a huge leap in functionality from its original predecessor.
Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑
