The Apple Pencil 2 is nearly at its lowest ever price

Black Friday is upon us, and with it comes a mighty fine deal on the Apple Pencil 2. An essential in many digital artists' creative kits, the humble second-generation Apple Pencil has been reduced to just $79.99 at Amazon – a mighty 38% saving on the original price of $129. With Black Friday deals already in full swing, there's no guarantee that we'll see the price dip much lower than this.

While all eyes might be on the latest Apple Pencil Pro, unless you're working with the latest iPad Pro M4 models or the iPad Air (6th generation) M2, you'll need to stick with the 2nd gen Apple Pencil (thankfully with a $49 saving it enters budget-friendly territory). While it's not the latest model, the Apple Pencil 2 still boasts the same base-level functionality, making it perfect for note-taking and digital art – a great steal if you need to update your creative kit.

If you're after more affordable alternatives, check out our guide to the best Apple Pencil alternatives. Take a look at our Apple Black Friday hub for more deals on creative tech.

The best Apple Pencil 2 deal today

