Wacom Yuify - the new 'anti-AI' platform - is in open beta

News
By
published

We covered the Wacom Yuify following our meeting with Wacom CEO Nobutaka Ide at The VFX Festival in London. This new blockchain platform from Wacom is designed to protect and record ownership of artists' work permanently and can even set up rights and licences. Basically, if you're art is used by an AI you can trace it and monetise it, which should see more cautious use of art found online.

The big news is Wacom Yuify can now be used by everyone as it's just launched in open beta. The platform is already available as a plugin for Photoshop, now supports Celsys’ Clip Studio Paint, which is becoming more popular ever since Adobe AI tools were added to digital art apps like Photoshop, and soon Rebelle will be supported. (Read our best Clip Studio Paint tutorials to get up to speed with this painting app.)

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

