I'm surprised this rare Moleskine notebook price cut is still in action

Moleskine notebooks are a delight for note-taking, sketching and doodling but they're usually quite pricey. We saw a brilliant, and rare, price cut over Prime Day and it's still going now. Get up to 25% off now at Amazon, bringing the price of a large notebook down to as low as $15.20. That's for the red version, different prices are available on different colours, and different sizes (smaller ones are less, but we think the big one is great for creratives).

These are a brilliant present, or treat for yourself – made from quality, thick paper with an impressively sturdy cover. They come in multiple colours, and they sit at the top of our best sketchbooks guide.

Moleskine Classic Expanded Notebook: was US$27.99 now US$19 at Amazon US Save up to 25%: This classic hard cover notebook comes either ruled or lined and is available in a variety of colours, although the best deal seems to be on the red version.

See more notebook deals near you: