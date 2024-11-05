I'm surprised this rare Moleskine notebook price cut is still in action

Deals
By
published

Get a quality notebook at sale price.

Moleskine
(Image credit: Moleskine)

Moleskine notebooks are a delight for note-taking, sketching and doodling but they're usually quite pricey. We saw a brilliant, and rare, price cut over Prime Day and it's still going now. Get up to 25% off now at Amazon, bringing the price of a large notebook down to as low as $15.20. That's for the red version, different prices are available on different colours, and different sizes (smaller ones are less, but we think the big one is great for creratives).

These are a brilliant present, or treat for yourself – made from quality, thick paper with an impressively sturdy cover. They come in multiple colours, and they sit at the top of our best sketchbooks guide.

Moleskine Classic Notebook, Hard Cover
Moleskine Classic Notebook, Hard Cover: was US$15.84 now US$14.70 at Amazon US

Save 7%: The classic medium sized version has smaller discounts, but you can make some savings. Click through to find more.

View Deal
Moleskine Classic Expanded Notebook
Moleskine Classic Expanded Notebook: was US$27.99 now US$19 at Amazon US

Save up to 25%: This classic hard cover notebook comes either ruled or lined and is available in a variety of colours, although the best deal seems to be on the red version.

View Deal
Moleskine Classic Notebook
Moleskine Classic Notebook: was £21.99 now £17.81 at Amazon UK

Save £4.18: Over in the UK there are also deals available on Moleskine notebooks, including this offer, which was £5 cheaper over Prime Day for members. It's still 19% off though.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1