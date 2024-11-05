I'm surprised this rare Moleskine notebook price cut is still in action
Get a quality notebook at sale price.
Moleskine notebooks are a delight for note-taking, sketching and doodling but they're usually quite pricey. We saw a brilliant, and rare, price cut over Prime Day and it's still going now. Get up to 25% off now at Amazon, bringing the price of a large notebook down to as low as $15.20. That's for the red version, different prices are available on different colours, and different sizes (smaller ones are less, but we think the big one is great for creratives).
These are a brilliant present, or treat for yourself – made from quality, thick paper with an impressively sturdy cover. They come in multiple colours, and they sit at the top of our best sketchbooks guide.
Save 7%: The classic medium sized version has smaller discounts, but you can make some savings. Click through to find more.
Save up to 25%: This classic hard cover notebook comes either ruled or lined and is available in a variety of colours, although the best deal seems to be on the red version.
Save £4.18: Over in the UK there are also deals available on Moleskine notebooks, including this offer, which was £5 cheaper over Prime Day for members. It's still 19% off though.
