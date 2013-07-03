Mapglitch: the surreal art of Apple Maps gone wrong

When Apple launched its unfortunately half-baked mapping solution last year, it wasn't the company's finest hour. However, there's always an upside to every disaster.

By incorrectly mapped 2D imagery onto 3D models, Apple's software generated a set of highly distorted images that inspired by Peder Norrby, founder of graphic design agency Trapcode, who saw a strange kind of beauty in them. And so he's put a collection of the more artically inspiring on Flickr.

As anyone who's seen Pixar's Wreck-it Ralph will know, glitches are often something to be valued, and in this case Apple's software errors have transformed what would have been fairly mundane scenes into incredibly surreal, mesmerizing and, in some cases, creepy images. Which one is your favourite?

Have you ever found beauty in a software malfunction? Let us know in the comments below!