Striking Japanese art created solely in Microsoft Excel

Many have praised Tatsuo Hourichi's patience and skill with these MS Excel paintings

It's difficult to believe, but these paintings were entirely creating using Microsoft Excel. And we're not talking about doodle art or dot art here. Japanese artist Tatsuo Hourichi has gone a step further than that by using Excel's AutoShape feature to patiently draw, then colour in, complicated shapes to complete his masterpieces.

Hourichi, who sells his artwork at local exhibitions in his home town of Sanada, Nagano, believes that Microsoft Excel is an excellent tool, and that quality art needn't require complicated and expensive software. He has been working with Microsoft Excel to create these paintings for just over a decade, and drawn worldwide recognition for his patience and skills.

We don't think we'd have quite enough patience to stick it out, but kudos to Hourichi for showing just what can be done with the most basic of tools!

Have you seen a work of art creating using an unusual technique? Let us know in the comments box below!