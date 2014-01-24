Agency takes clothes branding back to nature

We love the simple approach to this branding

Coming up with the redesign or branding of a company is a feat in itself. You need to incorporate the company's ethos and attitudes, whilst also catching the eye of potential new customers. This branding for clothing company Deerz ticks all the boxes.

Designed by Russian design agency Eskimo, the team used the Scandinavian roots of the brand for inspiration. "Our task was to create a monochrome logotype with unique lettering, that could have the adaptability for wide variety of goods. Creation of the cloth tags, buttons etc. was also included in the project," they explain.

"Work began with the logo graphic style search. Detailed versions not initially meet the task at hand, so we concentrated on more simple and significant forms." As they have proven, the simple approach is often the best way for branding.

See more inspiring work on the Eskimo website.

Liked this? Read these!

Packaging design: inspirational examples

Free Photoshop actions to create stunning effects

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Have you come across some lovely branding? Let us know in the comments box below!