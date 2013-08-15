Unique business card design helps actress stand out

Anne Lessmeister is an actress who's starred in various theatre and film productions in her hometown of Baden-Baden in Germany. To promote her experience and skills, she recently commissioned design studio Perezramerstorfer to develop an new identity to help her stand out from the crowd.

The result was this stunning set of handmade business cards, which feature various shots of the actress, viewed through a small transparent window in the centre. The beautiful design features only the neccessary information, keeping text to a bare minimum. Perezramerstorfer also developed Lessmesiter's cool new website, which makes use of the same minimal design and colour palette.

A gorgeous identity, this project proves that sometimes, less is most definitely more.

Liked this? Read these!

Inspirational examples of packaging design

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

Have you seen any inspirational identity design recently? Let us know in the comments!