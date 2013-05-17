Tactile branding gives hotel an Alpine hand

This is branding at its very best

Located in the middle of the Tyrolean Alps, it's ridiculous that design agency Bureau Rabensteiner hadn't worked on a project within the hotel industry - until now. Rabensteiner has created this lustrous branding package for the Trofana Alpin, a hotel in the winter sports resort Ischgl.

This project turned into something personal and very close to their hearts. Redesigning the look and feel of the brand with a focus on their exemplary ability to balance tradition with modern convenience and understated luxury, this is a branding at its best.

The results are a beautiful mixture of gorgeous wooden influence, striking typography, inspirational wooden stamps and sublime wine labels. Despite all this loveliness, the business cards have to be our favourite here at Creative Bloq.

See more work from Bureau Rabensteiner on their Facebook page.

